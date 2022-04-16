Xi talks with Saudi Arabian crown prince over phone

Xi asked Mohammed to convey his greetings to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, saying that at present, the international and regional situations are undergoing profound and complex changes, further highlighting the strategic and overarching significance of China-Saudi Arabia relations.

He said that over the past year, China and Saudi Arabia have joined their efforts and moved forward together, facilitating new development in bilateral ties.

The Chinese side gives priority to developing relations with Saudi Arabia and stands ready to work with the country to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership and to bring more benefits to the two countries and their people.

The Chinese side supports Saudi Arabia in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and stability, and in independently exploring a development path suited to its own national conditions, Xi stressed.

China will continue to synergize the Belt and Road Initiative with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and forge a high-level cooperation pattern between the two sides in such fields as energy, economy and trade as well as high technology, Xi said.

The Chinese side supports Saudi Arabia's Green Middle East initiative and welcomes Saudi Arabia's participation in the Global Development Initiative, Xi added.