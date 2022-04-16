PM Modi discusses South China Sea, Ukraine with top Vietnamese leader

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest, including the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the situation in the South China Sea, an official statement said.

The phone call comes at a time when India is locked in a tense military stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh. Vietnam has also been upset with China over its aggressive behaviour in matters pertaining to the South China Sea.

Modi and the Vietnamese leader complimented each other on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam being celebrated this year. They expressed satisfaction over the rapid pace of wide-ranging cooperation under the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which was established during the Indian leader’s visit to Vietnam in 2016.

Modi reiterated Vietnam’s importance as an important pillar of India’s Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific Vision and sought to enhance the scope of the bilateral relationship, besides working for expeditious progress on existing initiatives.

The PM also sought greater market access for India’s pharma and agri-products in Vietnam. He highlighted the historical and civilisational links between the two countries and expressed his happiness over India’s involvement in the restoration of Cham monuments in Vietnam.

The two leaders agreed to enhance the defence partnership between the two countries.