PM Shehbaz rejects proposal for increase in petroleum prices

Speaking at an Iftar dinner for the new government's coalition partners, Shehbaz said: "As you know, the prices of petroleum products are revised every 15 days. They had [proposed] an increase of Rs21 and Rs50 per litre."

He went on to say that the people of the country would "curse" the new government if such a "mountain of inflation" was unleashed on them.

"What do the people know about what the previous government has done?" he asked, adding that the proposal for the price hike was rejected.

Radio Pakistan also reported the premier as saying that the government would bear the burden of an increase in prices instead of shifting it onto the masses.

Meanwhile, a handout issued by the Finance Division also confirmed that there would be no change in the prices of petroleum products.

"Ogra has proposed [a] significant increase in the prices of petroleum products. However, the prime minister of Pakistan has rejected the recommendations of Ogra and directed to maintain petroleum products’ prices unchanged in order to provide relief to the common man," the handout said, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

The price of petrol and high speed diesel will remain Rs149.86 and Rs144.15 per litre, respectively. Kerosene and light diesel oil will also continue to be sold for Rs125.56 and Rs118.31 per litre, respectively.

The previous PTI government had announced a four-month freeze (until June 30) on petrol and electricity prices on February 28 as part of a series of measures to bring relief to the public.