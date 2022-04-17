Wed, April 20, 2022

international

N.Korean leader observes new weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities - KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has observed the test firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting the country's nuclear capabilities, the North's KCNA news agency reported on Sunday (April 17).

"The new-type tactical guided weapon system ... is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the DPRK," KCNA said.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

KCNA did not say when the test took place but the North's state media usually reports on the leader's activities a day later.

The latest launch came less than a month after North Korea resumed testing its intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time since 2017. Officials in Seoul and Washington also say there are signs it could soon resume testing nuclear weapons.

Related News

Published : April 16, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Russia begins second phase of special military operation in Ukraine: Lavrov

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Japan eases rules for displaced Ukrainians’ pets

Published : Apr 20, 2022

North Korea slams Yoon for keeping mum on Japan’s history distortion

Published : Apr 20, 2022

New Omicron subvariant gains foothold as U.S. loosens mask requirement

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Latest News

DDC wants only antigen test on arrival for foreign visitors, not RT-PCR

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Baht might continue to weaken: market strategist

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Thailand records 20,455 Covid-19 cases and 128 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Russia begins second phase of special military operation in Ukraine: Lavrov

Published : Apr 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.