Sogyeok-dong: where past and present coexist

The temple is nowhere to be found today as the rituals were abolished after the Japanese Invasion of Korea in 1592. But the remnants of the temple still live as visitors can spot the signboard that indicates the site of the temple, near the Samcheong Police Branch.

Today, the neighbourhood is home to museums, art galleries, trendy cafes and good eateries, attracting tourists and citizens alike for its quintessential mix of old and new. The network of alleys where galleries and shops are housed in hanok and other old buildings is a fun place for taking a stroll.

