Ukrainian partisans prepare for long fight ahead after kicking Russians out

Ihor Hannenko, a former youth worker-turned territorial defence member, joined up on day one of the war. On Friday (April 15), Hannenko and several members of his brigade trained for communication drills, holding training simulations for a raid at an abandoned building on the city’s outskirts.

“There were a lot of situations when we would go on a mission, and we are called and told that there are no Russian columns there because someone had already destroyed them. And we didn’t even know who did it,” said 28-year-old Hannenko.

Russian forces have pulled back after suffering heavy losses and failing to take the capital Kyiv, as it focuses on the south and eastern regions of Ukraine. Moscow has since launched more long-range attacks, hitting targets in Kyiv and other major cities, following the sinking of its Black Sea fleet's flagship. The attacks followed Russia's announcement on Friday (April 15) that it would intensify long-range strikes in retaliation for unspecified acts of "sabotage" and "terrorism", hours after it confirmed the sinking of its Black Sea flagship, the Moskva.

Kyiv and Washington say the ship, whose sinking has become a symbol of Ukrainian defiance, was hit by Ukrainian missiles. Moscow says it sank after a fire and its crew of around 500 were evacuated.