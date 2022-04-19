[Vietnam] Logistics firms seek to develop regional container fleet

This aims to serve import and export goods to limit the interference from foreign shipping lines and reduce costs.

According to the VLA, the transportation of import and export goods by sea is facing many difficulties, especially due to congestion at ports and supply chain disruptions, which cause a shortage of ships and containers, which has made container freight rates skyrocket, heavily impacting competitiveness.

Vũ Ngọc Sơn, chairman of Hải An Transport and Stevedoring Company Limited, said almost all shipping capacity and freight for transporting goods by containers to intercontinental routes were in the hands of foreign ship owners so Việt Nam had to spend a huge amount of foreign currency every year.

Having a fleet of container ships would limit the pressure of foreign shipping lines on freight rates and surcharges. It would be a tool to ensure the country's economic security and take full advantage of FTA agreements in the long term.

Sơn said: "Việt Nam is located on the important maritime transport route of the East-West hemisphere, accounting for more than 80 per cent of the global freight volume while about 90 per cent of local import and export goods are transported by sea."