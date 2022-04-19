Japan’s tourist industry hopeful of uptick in demand during Golden Week – and beyond

Presently, there are no government measures in place asking people to refrain from going out, marking the first time since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic that people can move around freely during the Golden Week holidays.

With the full lifting of the government’s quasi-emergency priority measures, expectations are growing that the pickup in tourism demand will continue beyond the holiday-studded period. Yet, concerns remain over a possible seventh wave of infections.

On Thursday, the six JR Group companies announced that around 1.34 million seat reservations had been made for April 28 to May 8 on Shinkansen and conventional railway lines.

Though this figure is about 50% lower than that of the corresponding — pre-pandemic — period in 2018, it nevertheless represents a 1.7-fold increase from the same period last year. The rise in demand is likely because people are free to move around, and the fact that this year, three consecutive public holidays fall in the middle of the week, making it easier for people to take a longer break.

“We hope seat reservation numbers will continue to climb through next week,” West Japan Railway Co. President Kazuaki Hasegawa said at a press conference on Friday.