14.4 million people incl. 5 million children in Myanmar need humanitarian assistance: UNICEF

More than 320,900 people, including women and children, are internally displaced due to clashes and insecurity in Chin, Kachin, Kayah, Kayin, Mon and Shan states and in Magway, Sagaing and Tanintharyi regions. This is in addition to the 340,000 people living in protracted displacement before February 2021[3]. With the conflict spreading to previously unaffected areas, it is estimated that 14 out of 15 states are contaminated with landmines, explosive remnants of war or improvised explosive devices.

These interrelated risks are threatening child survival, development and well-being across the country.

Before the current crisis, about 34 per cent of the country’s 17 million children lived below the poverty line. A further 33 per cent of the population were living just above the poverty line. These people are now at great risk of falling back into poverty due to economic disruptions resulting from the current crisis. The effects of the third wave of Covid-19, combined with the economic and political situation following the military takeover in 2021, is projected to push almost half of the population into poverty by 2022.

Hard-won gains in the area of child rights are now being wiped out, threatening children’s lives, well-being and prosperity. Protecting and fulfilling the rights of children, as required by the Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Myanmar is a State party, and the 2019 Myanmar Child Rights Law, should be a priority for everyone.