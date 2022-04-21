PBOC, SAFE release battery of measures to boost growth

The World Bank lowered the global growth forecast to 3.2 percent from 4.1 percent on Monday, mainly due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and debt-ridden low-income countries. The World Bank's board will discuss a 15-month, $170 billion funding package to cover April 2022 through June 2023, exceeding the $157 billion laid out for pandemic relief.

At the same time, the People's Bank of China, the nation's central bank, together with the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, jointly released 23 measures on Monday to help businesses affected by the latest surge in COVID-19 cases to improve domestic economic circulation and facilitate exports.

Starting from 2022, the 400 billion yuan ($63 billion) inclusive relending fund that especially targets micro and small enterprises will continue to be used on a rolling basis, and the quota can be expanded if necessary, the newly released measures said.

Peng Lifeng, deputy head of the Financial Market Department at the central bank, said more support will favor companies, industries and areas affected by the epidemic. Financial institutions should extend and resume loans for epidemic-hit people in a more flexible manner.

The National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday that China's GDP growth rate reached 4.8 percent in the first quarter, up from 4 percent in the fourth quarter.