Germany will end oil imports from Russia by year end, says minister

"I, therefore, say here clearly and unequivocally yes, Germany is also completely phasing out Russian energy imports," said Baerbock.

"We will halve oil by the summer and will be at 0 by the end of the year, and then gas will follow, in a joint European roadmap, because our joint exit, the complete exit of the European Union, is our common strength."

Her Latvian counterpart said Europe must further reduce its trade with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, including energy imports.