Germany will end oil imports from Russia by year end, says minister

"I, therefore, say here clearly and unequivocally yes, Germany is also completely phasing out Russian energy imports," said Baerbock.
"We will halve oil by the summer and will be at 0 by the end of the year, and then gas will follow, in a joint European roadmap, because our joint exit, the complete exit of the European Union, is our common strength."
Her Latvian counterpart said Europe must further reduce its trade with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, including energy imports.
"We understand that Russia's aggressive politics will not disappear, even after the active war phase in Ukraine," Edgars Rinkevics told a joint news conference in Riga.
"We have to re-focus our economy from cooperation with Russia to complete isolation. Whether it's energy or other areas," Rinkevics added.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that as Russia has shown "no regard" for civilian lives during this crisis, NATO must prepare and make all necessary means available to defend every inch of Baltic territory.
Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said Estonia supported a possible enlargement of the EU that would include Ukraine, North Macedonia and Albania in the near future.
Published : April 21, 2022
By : Reuters
Published : Apr 22, 2022
Published : Apr 22, 2022
Published : Apr 22, 2022
Published : Apr 22, 2022