There is an opportunity for us to deepen our security and defence partnership: Boris Johnson

The British Prime Minister arrived in Ahmedabad today on a two-day official visit to India. The visit was slated for January 2021 but did not take place due to the Corona Pandemic.

The UK Prime Minister would be pushing for job-creating investment. He would also try to convince PM Narendra Modi to side with the West against Russia. India abstained last month in the United Nations condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Though India is a member of Quad, it continues to trade with Russia.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began his two-day visit to India from Gujarat. The focus of his visit is the strengthening of the bilateral ties in defence, security and trade. Johnson landed in Ahmedabad and received a grand welcome. During his visit to Sabarmati Ashram, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupesh Patel accompanied him.

Johnson met Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, in Ahmedabad. On Twitter, Adani wrote: “Honoured to host Boris Johnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support the climate & sustainability agenda with a focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies.” Johnson also visited a JCB factory with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Johnson said he hoped the UK would finalize another free trade agreement with India by the end of the year. The UK and Indian businesses are set to announce investments and export deals worth over £1 billion, in areas from software engineering to health.