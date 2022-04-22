Wed, May 04, 2022

international

Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site, 31 injured

At least 31 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Friday (April 22), Palestinian medics said, the latest outbreak in a recent upsurge of violence at a site revered by Muslims and Jews alike.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service, 14 Palestinians were taken to the hospital, two with serious injuries.

Israeli police said its forces intervened when hundreds of people began hurling rocks and fireworks and drew close to the Western Wall, where Jewish worship was underway.

Reuters witnesses said police entered the compound after the morning prayers and fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at a crowd of about 200 Palestinians, some of whom were throwing rocks. Police also fired rubber bullets from a close range at a group of journalists documenting the clashes, the witnesses said.

Violence at the compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, has surged over the past week, raising concerns about a slide back into the wider Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Tensions this year have been heightened in part by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coinciding with the Jewish celebration of Passover, which brings more Muslim and Jewish visitors to the compound.

Palestinians accuse Israel of not doing enough to enforce a long-standing ban on Jewish worship at the third holiest site in Islam and see such visits as a provocation. Israel rejects this accusation.

As in previous years, Israel is halting Jewish visits during the final days of Ramadan, starting Friday, an Israeli official said. Traditionally, Muslim attendance at the compound increases during the final days of the fasting month.

Hundreds of men who are over 50, and women crossed Israeli checkpoints toward Jerusalem, to pray at the Al-Aqsa mosque. Some were banned due to Israeli security measures.

Al-Aqsa compound sits atop the Old City plateau of East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in a 1967 war and annexed in a move that has not won international recognition. Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a state they seek to establish in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

French left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on Macron

Published : May 04, 2022

Russia sanctions should not be indiscriminate, says Nobel Peace laureate Muratov

Published : May 04, 2022

EU plans to cut two thirds of Russia gas imports by year-end

Published : May 04, 2022

China installs weather stations at world-record-high altitude

Published : May 04, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 04, 2022

Published : April 22, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Fair Party's public walk rally on May 8 to highlight democratic agenda

Published : May 04, 2022

French left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on Macron

Published : May 04, 2022

PM upbeat on tourism as Ayutthaya features in Forbes ‘top 50’ travel list

Published : May 04, 2022

Suvarnabhumi Airport trespasser slapped with 7 charges

Published : May 04, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.