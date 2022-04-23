China offers $42.4 million in aid to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

The aid, extended through the China International Development Cooperation Agency, includes 5,000 tonnes of rice, pharmaceuticals, production materials and other essentials, Sri Lanka's foreign ministry told reporters on Thursday (April 21).

The announcement came after a meeting between Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris and the Chinese ambassador in Colombo, Mr Qi Zhenhong.

In March, the envoy told a press conference that Sri Lanka had sought a US$2.5 billion loan and credit line from China. It was not clear if the US$31 million was part of this request. China's Yunnan province has also announced a donation of 1.5 million yuan (S$315,000) worth of food packages to Sri Lanka.

Long blackouts, shortages of food and medicine have triggered nationwide street protests in the island nation.

Citizens are demanding that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, who is the Prime Minister, Mr Mahinda Rajapaksa, resign.

Both have shown no sign of doing so. But the Prime Minister on April 18 proposed restoring a law that clips the president's powers and empowers Parliament as a short-term solution.