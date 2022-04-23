Australian conservation group eyes stronger climate change actions to retain beauty of Great Barrier Reef

"That's why we're so passionate about it. We want people to get involved and to help us protect and conserve it," Ridley said. "You can still go there today and be blown away by how amazing it is."

Among his group's main conservation projects are two Great Reef Census for which volunteers in a flotilla of tourism boats, yachts and fishing vessels have captured more than 42,000 images taken throughout the GBR.

Ridley said the enormous task of analyzing the images would begin within the next few months, so more volunteer "citizen scientists" would be most welcome to help collate the vital data.

"You can help, if you're OK to spend a bit of time looking at images and verifying them online," he said. "It's not complicated, but really important for everybody to get involved."

Despite his inherent optimism, Ridley concedes the big issue of climate change needs to be confronted on the global stage, a message he shares with organizers of Earth Day.

Earth Day is held annually to heighten awareness of environmental issues with this year's theme being "Invest in our planet."

Organizers are calling on a global effort to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century in a bid to curb the world's temperature from increasing by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"If you have the chance to get out there in nature, then get out there and breathe in nature and find your inspiration in this amazing planet," Ridley said.