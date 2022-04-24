Wed, May 04, 2022

international

Uncertainty looms in Paris on eve of presidential election

On the eve of the presidential election, French voters on Saturday (April 23) were uncertain of the outcome. Meanwhile, Surveys show turnout would be the lowest for a presidential run-off since 1969.

In the capital Paris, ballot boxes were being unloaded and taken into a town hall turned into a polling station for the election on Sunday (April 24).

Voters such as postal worker, Pascal Marignan, were still undecided about their vote.

"I’m going, to be honest, none of them (candidates) interest me. It will be complicated, ” he explained.

Children's accessory designer, Aurelie Manceau, believes the French could still be surprised by the result of Sunday's vote.

"I think some Melenchon voters could vote for Marine Le Pen in the second round," she told Reuters.

Surveys by France's leading pollsters published on Thursday (April 21) and Friday (April 22) showed President Emmanuel Macron's score was either stable or slightly rising to reach between 55.5% and 57.5%.

But they also put turnout at between 72% and 74%, which would be the lowest for a presidential run-off since 1969.

The centrist, former merchant banker Macron is a staunch supporter of the European Union and the kind of internationalism which has in recent years suffered setbacks from events such as Brexit and the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen says Macron embodies an elitism that has failed ordinary people.

Her policies include a ban on Muslim headscarves in public, giving French nationals priority on jobs and benefits, and limiting Europe's rules on cross-border travel.

French left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on Macron

Published : May 04, 2022

Russia sanctions should not be indiscriminate, says Nobel Peace laureate Muratov

Published : May 04, 2022

EU plans to cut two thirds of Russia gas imports by year-end

Published : May 04, 2022

China installs weather stations at world-record-high altitude

Published : May 04, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 04, 2022

Published : April 23, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Fair Party's public walk rally on May 8 to highlight democratic agenda

Published : May 04, 2022

French left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on Macron

Published : May 04, 2022

PM upbeat on tourism as Ayutthaya features in Forbes ‘top 50’ travel list

Published : May 04, 2022

Suvarnabhumi Airport trespasser slapped with 7 charges

Published : May 04, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.