Yoon to commute to office from private home while official residence is renovated

Bae Hyun-jin, Yoon's spokesperson, told a press briefing that his team is working to come up with the best possible measure to prevent traffic during his commute.



"I believe we already said that we are conducting simulation exercises and looking for the best way to avoid causing inconvenience to citizens, considering the morning and evening commute hours," she said.



The official residence of the Army chief of staff had originally been considered a top candidate for Yoon's residence, but the foreign minister's residence emerged as a better option as the Army chief's home, built in the mid-1970s, requires extensive remodelling.



"We chose the foreign minister's residence as the new official residence because the remodelling work will take only a short period to finish even if starts May 10, as the previous foreign ministers have consistently renovated the residence during their stays," the official said.