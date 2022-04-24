Wed, May 04, 2022

international

Yoon to commute to office from private home while official residence is renovated

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to commute to the new presidential office in central Seoul from his private home for about a month after his inauguration while his official residence is renovated, officials said Sunday.

Yoon has decided to remodel what is now the foreign minister's residence into his official residence in line with his plan to move the presidential office and residence out of Cheong Wa Dae to connect better with the people.

Renovation work on the foreign minister's residence in Hannam-dong will begin on Yoon's inauguration on May 10 and is expected to take around a month, and Yoon plans to commute to his new office from his private home in Seocho-dong in southern Seoul, transition team officials said.

"We will be mainly taking the Banpo Bridge on our commute as it is the closest one to Seocho Ward. ... The route could change depending on the situation," an official told Yonhap News Agency.

Yoon's commute could worsen traffic congestion because roads are blocked for his motorcade.

Bae Hyun-jin, Yoon's spokesperson, told a press briefing that his team is working to come up with the best possible measure to prevent traffic during his commute.

"I believe we already said that we are conducting simulation exercises and looking for the best way to avoid causing inconvenience to citizens, considering the morning and evening commute hours," she said.

The official residence of the Army chief of staff had originally been considered a top candidate for Yoon's residence, but the foreign minister's residence emerged as a better option as the Army chief's home, built in the mid-1970s, requires extensive remodelling.

"We chose the foreign minister's residence as the new official residence because the remodelling work will take only a short period to finish even if starts May 10, as the previous foreign ministers have consistently renovated the residence during their stays," the official said. 

French left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on Macron

Published : May 04, 2022

Russia sanctions should not be indiscriminate, says Nobel Peace laureate Muratov

Published : May 04, 2022

EU plans to cut two thirds of Russia gas imports by year-end

Published : May 04, 2022

China installs weather stations at world-record-high altitude

Published : May 04, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 04, 2022

Published : April 24, 2022

By : The Korea Herald

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Fair Party's public walk rally on May 8 to highlight democratic agenda

Published : May 04, 2022

French left agrees in principle on rare coalition deal to take on Macron

Published : May 04, 2022

PM upbeat on tourism as Ayutthaya features in Forbes ‘top 50’ travel list

Published : May 04, 2022

Suvarnabhumi Airport trespasser slapped with 7 charges

Published : May 04, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.