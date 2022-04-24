Generation Z accounts for 70% of China's digital readers

About 45 per cent of digital readers in China are aged between 19 and 25, and about 27 per cent of them are under the age of 18, according to the 2021 China Digital Reading report released by China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association on Saturday.
In 2021, the overall scale of China's digital reading industry reached 41.57 billion yuan ($6.39 billion), with a growth rate of 18.23 per cent, said the report, which was released at a digital reading forum held by Migu, a subsidiary of China Mobile, that provides digital content and cultural services.
By the end of last year, China had 506 million digital readers, with a year-on-year growth rate of 2.43 per cent. On average, they read 11.58 e-books per year.
By : China Daily
