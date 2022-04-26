U.S. continues to drive global military spending: SIPRI

The U.S. funding for military R and D rose by 24 per cent between 2012 and 2021, while arms procurement funding fell by 6.4 per cent over the same period, the SIPRI said in a report.

"The increase in R and D spending over the decade 2012-2021 suggests that the United States is focusing more on next-generation technologies," said Alexandra Marksteiner, a researcher with SIPRI's military expenditure and arms production program.