Trump held in contempt, fined $10K a day until he complies with probe

"Today's ruling makes clear: No one is above the law," James said in a statement on Monday.

Trump, a Republican, denies wrongdoing and has called the investigation politically motivated. James is a Democrat.

The attorney general has questioned how the Trump Organization valued the Trump brand, as well as properties including golf clubs in New York and Scotland and Trump's penthouse apartment in Midtown Manhattan's Trump Tower.

Also on Monday, Engoron granted a motion by James' office to compel real estate firm, Cushman & Wakefield, to comply with certain subpoenas. Cushman conducted appraisals for several Trump Organization properties.

Trump and two of his adult children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., also were subpoenaed and ordered to provide testimony to the attorney general. An appeal is pending for the testimony.

Andrew Amer, special litigation counsel with the attorney general's office, said during the hearing that the $10,000-a-day fine was meant to coerce Trump into complying with the subpoena, not punish him.

Habba told the judge that Trump did indeed comply with the subpoena, but that he did not have any documents responsive to James' request. Engoron said she would have to submit a detailed affidavit about her search of Trump's records to comply with the subpoena.

"Subpoenas are not optional," said Daniel R. Alonso, a partner in the New York office of Buckley LLP. "Court orders are not optional. People comply with them every single day. It is very unusual for somebody to just sort of say, 'Look, I'm just not going to comply with this,' or to just keep arguing even after they've been ordered and the government, in this case, the attorney general, just got fed up. So he's got to comply. Everyone else has to do it. There's no loophole for former presidents."

The Trump Organization's property valuations are also the subject of a criminal probe in Manhattan, which last year led to the indictment of the company's chief financial officer.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said this month that the probe is ongoing despite the departure of its two top lawyers.