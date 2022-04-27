German consumer morale falls to historic low heading into May

"So a very important point and also a prerequisite for a noticeable and sustainable recovery of the climate is certainly the war in Ukraine. First of all, of course, there must be a ceasefire, followed by peace negotiations. Only when calm returns will consumers be more willing to spend more money again because the uncertainty will recede. And certainly, some price increases will then subside again or be reversed. If we achieve a bit of normality here again," Buerkl added.

The war, which began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, has led to an explosion in energy prices and far-reaching sanctions on Moscow, both of which have diminished consumers' spending power, the GfK said.

The drop in consumer sentiment was accelerated by a significant increase in the propensity to save in April, it added.

The survey took place from March 31 to April 11.