Wheat price up 60 pct in Africa due to Russia-Ukraine conflict: AfDB chief

Adesina, in a meeting with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, said the conflict would create global problems, particularly for Africa, which imports a huge percentage of its food from the two countries.

"Already, the price of wheat has gone up about 60 percent. Maize and other grains will also be affected. There may be a fertilizer crisis, as there would be about a 2 million metric tons deficit. And that will affect food production by about 20 percent," he said, noting Africa will lose up to 11 billion U.S. dollars worth of food.

"And coming shortly after COVID-19, that would be rather serious," the Nigeria-born Adesina said, disclosing the AfDB has developed a 1.5-billion U.S. dollars Africa Emergency Food Plan, which is now awaiting approval by the AfDB's top management.

