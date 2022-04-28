Wed, May 04, 2022

Japanese premiere Kishida Fumio to visit Vietnam on April 30-May 1

HÀ NỘI — Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio will have an official visit to Việt Nam on April 30-May 1.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit is part of his Southeast Asia and Europe tour over a holiday week starting Friday, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Tuesday.

The Japanese premier will visit Indonesia, Việt Nam, Thailand, Italy and the UK over the eight-day period through May 6 for talks with their leaders, Kihara told a parliamentary meeting.

Earlier last year, the Japanese PM has received Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính for an official visit as the first foreign leader he hosted since his taking office on October 4, 2021. — VNS

