" It's a time for action," ICC prosecutor says after UN Ukraine meeting

"This is not a time for talking, it's a time for action,” Khan said, after an informal U.N. Security Council meeting on accountability in Ukraine, organized by France and Albania. “International law cannot be a passive spectator. It can't be sedentary. It needs to move with alacrity to protect and to insist on accountability.”

Khan opened an investigation into Ukraine a week after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

"Nobody should be a bystander, because if we don't stand up for justice now, who will stand up for justice for any of us?" he said.

Meanwhile, Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney urged countries to focus on international justice for war crimes in Ukraine so evidence does not sit in storage - as it has done for victims of Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria.