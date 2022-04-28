Meta shares surge after Facebook ekes out user growth

Meta's profit soundly beat Wall Street targets at $2.72 per share, compared with an average analyst estimate of $2.56, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The earning beats were tempered by Meta recording its slowest revenue growth in a decade.

Facebook daily active users (DAU), a key metric for advertisers that indicates activity on the platform, were 1.96 billion, slightly higher than the estimate of 1.95 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Monthly active users came in at 2.94 billion, missing Wall Street estimates by 30 million.