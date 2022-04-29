PM Shehbaz rejects summary to increase petrol prices: minister

"[We] cannot punish the people for the previous government's worst incompetence, incapability and blatant mistakes," Aurangzeb said in the statement.

The Imran Khan-led government had agreed to the strict conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to raise petrol prices in order to get a loan, she said. "Every effort is being made to not increase the burden on the public already troubled by inflation," she added.

The price of petrol and high speed diesel will remain Rs149.86 and Rs144.15 per litre, respectively. Kerosene and light diesel oil will also continue to be sold for Rs125.56 and Rs118.31 per litre, respectively.

This is the second time the prime minister rejected Ogra's proposal for a price hike.

The move comes days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the government had "agreed that prompt action is needed to reverse the unfunded subsidies which have slowed discussions for the 7th review".

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail returned to Pakistan on Monday after negotiating a deal with the IMF that may give some space to the new government to make a "people friendly" budget in June.