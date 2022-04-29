Russia-Ukraine conflict shows being self-reliant is necessity: Rajnath

Speaking during the Navy’s Commander’s Conference, Singh said that the Indian Navy, which has been at the forefront of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the government, must continue to lead the way and remain a necessary guarantor of India’s maritime trade, security and national prosperity.

“It is heartening to note that in consonance with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, the Navy has re-invested over 64 per cent of its capital budget into the economy. I am told that the percentage share of modernisation budget is bound to grow up to 70 per cent towards indigenous procurement in this current financial year,” he said.

The Defence Minister commended the Navy on the commissioning of major Naval units since the last Commander’s Conference namely INS Visakhapatnam, the first ship of the P15B project, the fourth P75 submarine INS Vela and the Navy’s second P8I squadron INAS 316 at INS Hansa, Goa.

He also said that out of the 41 ships and submarines which are on order, 39 are being built in Indian shipyards.

“While the Navy has been at the forefront of indigenisation, it is important for us to leverage on the momentum that we have gained thus far.

“I urge the senior leadership to maintain their focus on futuristic capability development, to ensure that the nation’s maritime power grows in tandem with our economic interests,” he said.