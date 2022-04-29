Wed, May 04, 2022

South China airport cancels flights amid COVID-19 outbreak

GUANGZHOU - Baiyun airport in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong province, has announced the cancellation of domestic passenger flights following the discovery of more COVID-19 cases.

All inbound and outbound domestic passenger flights are cancelled from Friday to Saturday, the airport said. However, the cargo and international flights will run as planned.

In the first 12 hours of Thursday, the city added three confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic carrier. The four infected cases are all reported at the airport, three of which are airport staff members.

