Vietnam ready to take part in 31st SEA Games

“After months of careful and responsible preparation, Vietnamese athletes, coaches, experts and other members are confident to take part in the 31st SEA Games,” said Phấn at the sending-off ceremony on Thursday in Hà Nội. He is also deputy head of the SEA Games Organising Committee.

He said more than 1,400 athletes and nearly 300 coaches have been summoned to carry out Việt Nam’s duty at the regional event.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has strongly affected their preparations, along with many other difficulties, the team has received strong support from the government and sponsors to be ready to give their best performance.

They have set a target of 140 gold medals from 40 sports to top the overall medal tally. In particular, they will defend their No.1 position in both men’s and women’s competitions.

“On behalf of the delegation, I take the assignment. Our athletes will compete with all of their effort and determination to bring home gold medals,” said Phấn.

Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh attended the ceremony and wished Vietnamese athletes a successful SEA Games to lift Việt Nam’s position in the world of sports.