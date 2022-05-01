Fri, May 20, 2022

international

Hunan races against time in search of people following the building collapse

Rescuers are racing against time in search of people trapped in the debris of an eight-story building that collapsed in Changsha City of central China's Hunan Province, said Zheng Jianxin, mayor of Changsha, at a press conference on Saturday.

The building collapse took place at around 12:24 on Friday in the Wangcheng District of Changsha.

"Preliminary investigations show that there are 23 people trapped in the building, and five have been rescued. What's more, another 39 ones went missing near the building and their conditions are being investigated," said Zheng, also the general director of the rescue operation.

 

 

The five injured people have been sent to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

"We will spare no efforts to search for the trapped people under the principle of 'life first, people first'. We will take hold of the golden 72 hours for rescue and try our best to search for the trapped people. We have dispatched over 700 firefighters, armed police officers and social emergency rescuers. We have dispatched over 120 units of firefighting vehicles, large excavators, power generation vehicles and life detectors, in cooperation with rescue dogs, to carry out a rescue operation on the spot," said Zheng.

 

As the collapsed building has affected other buildings surrounding it, rescuers are reinforcing nearby buildings and evacuating people, Zheng said.

The investigation into the cause of the building collapse also started, said the authorities.

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 20, 2022

S'pore's financial sector on hiring spree

Published : May 20, 2022

India likely to grow by 6.4 per cent in 2022: UN report

Published : May 20, 2022

Foreign ministerial talks show no signs of improvement in Japan-China ties

Published : May 20, 2022

North Korea battles Omicron surge with unconventional treatments

Published : May 20, 2022

Published : May 01, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Huawei is committed to increasing support for Intelligent and Digital APAC

Published : May 20, 2022

TAT launches music video on YouTube to hook Chinese tourists

Published : May 20, 2022

Key quotes of leading Bangkok governor candidates

Published : May 20, 2022

Resurrected candidate Kraidej kicks off last-ditch bid in Bangkok

Published : May 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.