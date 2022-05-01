Hunan races against time in search of people following the building collapse

The building collapse took place at around 12:24 on Friday in the Wangcheng District of Changsha.
"Preliminary investigations show that there are 23 people trapped in the building, and five have been rescued. What's more, another 39 ones went missing near the building and their conditions are being investigated," said Zheng, also the general director of the rescue operation.
The five injured people have been sent to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.
"We will spare no efforts to search for the trapped people under the principle of 'life first, people first'. We will take hold of the golden 72 hours for rescue and try our best to search for the trapped people. We have dispatched over 700 firefighters, armed police officers and social emergency rescuers. We have dispatched over 120 units of firefighting vehicles, large excavators, power generation vehicles and life detectors, in cooperation with rescue dogs, to carry out a rescue operation on the spot," said Zheng.
As the collapsed building has affected other buildings surrounding it, rescuers are reinforcing nearby buildings and evacuating people, Zheng said.
The investigation into the cause of the building collapse also started, said the authorities.
Published : May 01, 2022
By : Reuters
Published : May 20, 2022
Published : May 20, 2022
Published : May 20, 2022
Published : May 20, 2022