UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine

More than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months, including 7.7 million people displaced internally and more than 5 million who have fled over borders, UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told a U.N. news briefing.

Jolie was also seen in a bakery on Saturday (April 30), in the Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border.

The Hollywood actress posed for photographs with locals during her unexpected visit to Ukraine.

The 46-year old actress's visit comes as Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine displaced millions of people.

Also Press service of Lviv Regional State Administration released footage showing Hollywood's Angelina Jolie tickling a little girl in red, as she visited volunteers in Lviv in western Ukraine.

The video shows the moment the award-winning actor and humanitarian, 46, delighted the young child sat on a man's shoulders by tickling her behind her shoulders and causing her to yelp and laugh.

The little girl then offers a smiling Jolie her packaged food and the star pretends to take a bite.