UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine

UNHCR special envoy Jolie was in the country on a humanitarian mission, having surprised Ukrainians in Lviv near the Polish border.

UNHSCR special envoy and U.S. actor Angelina Jolie visited a railway station in the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday (April 30, 2022).

Jolie met with and spoke to volunteers about the trauma of war, and the support they had been given, especially to children.

"I know just having somebody show how much they matter, how much their voices matter, I know how healing that is for them," Jolie said.

One volunteer had described how in 24 hours, there could be "fifteen people that needed help".

The U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) is expecting some 8.3 million people to flee Ukraine this year, revising up its previous projection.

More than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months, including 7.7 million people displaced internally and more than 5 million who have fled over borders, UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told a U.N. news briefing.

Jolie was also seen in a bakery on Saturday (April 30), in the Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border.

The Hollywood actress posed for photographs with locals during her unexpected visit to Ukraine.

The 46-year old actress's visit comes as Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine displaced millions of people.

Also Press service of Lviv Regional State Administration released footage showing Hollywood's Angelina Jolie tickling a little girl in red, as she visited volunteers in Lviv in western Ukraine.

The video shows the moment the award-winning actor and humanitarian, 46, delighted the young child sat on a man's shoulders by tickling her behind her shoulders and causing her to yelp and laugh.

The little girl then offers a smiling Jolie her packaged food and the star pretends to take a bite.

 

 

