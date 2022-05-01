Twenty civilians evacuated from Azovstal says Ukrainian fighter

Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, a deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, said in a video address that both sides were respecting a local ceasefire.

"A special rescue operation is being carried out by the Azov Regiment. We are getting civilians out of the rubble with ropes - it's the elderly, women and children," he said, urging that all civilians, as well as an unspecified number of wounded soldiers, be allowed to leave.