Fri, May 20, 2022

international

Pakistan to continue advancing ties with China after Karachi attack

Pakistan will thwart any attempt to undermine its relations with China, Pakistani President Arif Alvi said here on Saturday, after a terrorist attack killed three Chinese nationals in Karachi earlier this week.

A shuttle passenger van of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi was attacked on Tuesday, which left three Chinese teachers killed.

During his visit to the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, the president expressed condolences to the Chinese side over the deaths of the teachers, and strongly condemned the attack, saying that Pakistan will spare no effort to fight against terrorism and ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in the country.

The victims were friendly ambassadors who promoted people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and China, he said, adding that the terrorists aimed at damaging the Pakistan-China friendship and the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Pakistan's development and corridor construction cannot be achieved without the support of China, an "iron brother" of Pakistan, the president stressed.

Pang Chunxue, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, thanked Alvi for his visit and said that China strongly condemns the terrorist attack and has asked the Pakistani side to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

China will join hands with Pakistan to ensure the safety of the Chinese citizens, projects and institutions in Pakistan, combat terrorism and promote regional peace and stability, she added.

 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 20, 2022

S'pore's financial sector on hiring spree

Published : May 20, 2022

India likely to grow by 6.4 per cent in 2022: UN report

Published : May 20, 2022

Foreign ministerial talks show no signs of improvement in Japan-China ties

Published : May 20, 2022

North Korea battles Omicron surge with unconventional treatments

Published : May 20, 2022

Published : May 01, 2022

By : China Daily

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Huawei is committed to increasing support for Intelligent and Digital APAC

Published : May 20, 2022

TAT launches music video on YouTube to hook Chinese tourists

Published : May 20, 2022

Key quotes of leading Bangkok governor candidates

Published : May 20, 2022

Resurrected candidate Kraidej kicks off last-ditch bid in Bangkok

Published : May 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.