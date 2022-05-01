Pakistan to continue advancing ties with China after Karachi attack

Pakistan's development and corridor construction cannot be achieved without the support of China, an "iron brother" of Pakistan, the president stressed.

Pang Chunxue, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, thanked Alvi for his visit and said that China strongly condemns the terrorist attack and has asked the Pakistani side to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

China will join hands with Pakistan to ensure the safety of the Chinese citizens, projects and institutions in Pakistan, combat terrorism and promote regional peace and stability, she added.

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).