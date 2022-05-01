Fri, May 20, 2022

Raya rush: 150km-long traffic jam from Rawang to Gopeng in Malaysia

Traffic congestion that stretched to 150km was reported at 1 pm on North-South Expressway (PLUS) from Rawang northwards to Gopeng due to an increase in the volume of vehicles as more people returned to their villages and hometowns to celebrate Aidilfitri.

A spokesman of The PLUS Expressways Berhad said that the traffic from Slim River to Sungkai was among the most affected routes and road users are advised to plan their journey well.

 

In the south, traffic congestion was also reported for 12km from Bandar Ainsdale to Seremban and Putra Mahkota to Nilai (8km).

"Traffic in other areas heading south is still smooth and under control except from Skudai to Senai Utara which is moving slowly," the spokesman told Bernama.

Meanwhile, traffic flow from Kuantan to Kuala Terengganu was reported to be generally smooth and only 1.3-km congestion was reported before the Kuala Terengganu Toll Plaza exit towards the city centre.

Traffic is also smooth from Karak Toll Plaza to Kuantan in both directions.

The public can obtain the latest traffic information from the toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and Twitter account at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the Malaysia Highway Authority toll-free line at 1-800-88-7752 and Twitter account at www.twitter.com/LLMinfotrafik.- Bernama

 

