Vietnamese, Japanese PMs hold talks, pledging further cooperation in defence-security, post-COVID recovery

The two countries will work to effectively implement a programme on new-generation ODA loans with flexible and preferential conditions along with streamlined procedures for strategic infrastructure building, transport infrastructure, digital transformation, response to climate change and health care.

They will speed up procedures so that Japan can declare the opening up of its market for Vietnamese longan in September this year while continuing to facilitate the export to Japan of Vietnamese pomelo, avocado and rambutan.

The PMs also agreed to increase cooperation to help Việt Nam participate deeper in regional and global supply chains, accelerate digital transformation and the building of digital government, digital economy and digital society and realise its commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.

The two sides will push ahead with collaboration in security and defence, UN peacekeeping operations and war consequence settlements in Việt Nam.

PM Chính asked Japan to support Việt Nam in successfully achieving economic self-reliance and independence, and extensive international integration, and at the same time, study and establish a common mechanism to assist Việt Nam’s industrialisation and modernisation efforts in service of the 5-year socio-economic development plan and the 10-year socio-economic development strategy.

The two PMs also vowed to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges and tourism and coordinate to organise activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations in 2023.

Exchanging views on regional and international issues, they agreed to coordinate closely at international and regional forums such as ASEAN, Mekong and the UN, and in responding to global challenges like climate change and epidemics, as well as in implementing the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Regarding the Ukraine issue, PM Chính said Việt Nam attaches special importance to the humanitarian issue and announced that Việt Nam will provide US$500,000 in aid to Ukraine through international humanitarian organisations. The decision was welcomed by PM Kishida.

On the South China Sea (called East Sea by Việt Nam) issue, the two government leaders underlined the importance of ensuring security, safety and freedom of aviation and maritime activities, and of settling disputes and differences by peaceful means, including full respect for diplomatic and legal processes, no use of force and no threat of the use of force, on the basis of international law, especially the 1082 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. They also pointed to the significance of the full, comprehensive and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and the early completion of an effective and substantial Code of Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (COC) that is legally binding and in accordance with international law.

Following the talks, the two PMs witnessed the exchange of 22 cooperation documents between ministries, agencies, localities and enterprises of the two countries.

They jointly chaired a press conference on the main outcomes of their talks.

PM Kishida is making an official visit to Hà Nội from April 30 to May 1. — VNS

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).