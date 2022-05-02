Saving spotted seals

"Unless there are special circumstances, such as the spotted seal being injured or its parents being invisible within visual reach, the rescue team will bring the cubs back for rescue. Human assistance is not an end. We will eventually let them return to nature," said Wang Xiaobo, an official with the agriculture and rural affairs department of Panjin City.

"We rescued seven spotted seals in 2021. Three of them survived by themselves, so they were released into the sea directly. The other four were born prematurely and couldn't feed themselves," he said, adding that the population of the spotted seals monitored in the Sandaogou area has exceeded 250 this year.

The seals needing rescue are sent to the Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute or an aquatic wildlife rescue center in Dalian City. There they receive treatment and rewilding training, including avoiding fishing nets and fishing boats, catching fish, and recognizing foreign objects.

The seals would be released into the wild once they meet the criteria. On May 10, 2021, 37 cubs were released into the sea in Dalian after they were assessed to meet the releasing conditions.

"We did routine blood examinations and biochemical tests for the seals and then checked the viruses that this kind of animal might contract. The 37 seals all met the standards in the assessment, so we released them all together this time," said Lu Zhichuang, a researcher with the research institute.

Panjin City has initiated a coastal wetland restoration project to gradually restore the 5,300-hectare mariculture pond to its original ecology, thus providing habitats for spotted seals and other marine life.

The population of spotted seals in the Liaodong Bay remains at around 2,000 while seeing an increasing trend.