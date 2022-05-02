Japan's low-cost soul food soba noodles may become casualty of Ukraine war

Despite soba's iconic status, Japan in 2020 produced only 42% of its buckwheat needs, according to the Japan Soba Association. The gap is filled by imports, with Russia the third-largest source of buckwheat in 2018, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

In 2021 Russia rose to second, displacing China, and up until February, it was number one. Then it invaded Ukraine, sending commodities prices surging and Japan's yen currency plunging to a 20-year low. On top of that, sanctions and crackdowns on the Russian banking system - which have frozen Moscow out of international finance, have made it more difficult for some buckwheat buyers to settle accounts.

The result has been headaches for buckwheat importers and millers like Hua Yue, chief of the purchasing department for Nikkoku Seifun Co Ltd in Matsumoto, a city in the traditional buckwheat noodle-producing area of Nagano. Her company imports buckwheat seeds from Russia, as well as other nations including China.

She says shipping delays have also made supplies tight and Russian buckwheat prices have risen 30 per cent over the last six months. But should Russian supplies decrease further, Hua says she plans to source from China, the world's second buckwheat producer.

Back at the soba noodle stand, Ishihara's faithful customers, such as Keidai Fukuhara who comes twice a week, shrug off the prospect of higher prices.

But even they may have their limits.

"It depends on how often I will come but I hope the price stays around 500 yen (3.90USD)," the 27-year-old office worker said.