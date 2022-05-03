EU says using Russian rubles payment scheme would breach sanctions

"Paying rubles through the conversion mechanism managed by the Russian public authorities and a second dedicated account in Gazprombank is a violation of the sanctions and cannot be accepted," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told a news conference after a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels.

The Estonian member of the EU executive added that there was "no immediate risk for Europe's security of supply" after Russia cut gas supply to Bulgaria and Poland last week for refusing to comply with its payment scheme.