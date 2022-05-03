Inflation forces Indian parents to take children out of private schools

Living with his three children in a small house in the capital, New Delhi, the 45-year-old can no longer afford private school fees for his 10-year-old son. He moved his older son into a state school in early 2021.

Khan told Reuters he had no option, adding that rising education costs had come on top of a nearly 25% jump in household expenses including transport, food and clothing in the last two years.

Khan is among millions of Indian parents who have moved children from private to state education since 2020, or from elite private schools to cheaper ones. In 2021, four million children switched from private to state according to government estimates, more than 4% of the total of around 90 million in private schools.