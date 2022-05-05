'It makes my blood boil': Victims angry as son of dictator closes in on PH presidency

Bawagan fears the horrors of Marcos's rule would be diminished if his namesake son wins the presidency in next week's election, a victory that would cap a three-decade political fightback for a family driven out in a 1986 "people power" uprising.

Also known as "Bongbong", Marcos Jr. has benefited from what some political analysts describe as a decades-long public relations effort to alter perceptions of his family, accused of living lavishly at the helm of one of Asia's most notorious kleptocracies.

Rivals of the family say the presidential run is an attempt to rewrite history, and change a narrative of corruption and authoritarianism associated with his father's era.

TSEK.PH, a fact-checking initiative for the May 9 vote, told Reuters last month it has debunked scores of martial law-related disinformation it says were used to rehabilitate, erase or burnish the discreditable record of Marcos Snr.

Marcos Jr.'s camp did not reply to written requests for comment from Reuters on Bawagan's story.

Marcos Jr., who last week called his late father a "political genius", has previously denied claims of spreading misinformation and his spokesperson has said Marcos does not engage in negative campaigning.

Bawagan, 67, said martial law victims like her needed to share their stories to counter the portrayal of the elder Marcos's regime as a peaceful, golden age for the Southeast Asian country.

Bawagan said it is very important for people to see primary evidence that it really happened while showing the printed dress which had a tear below the neckline where her torturer passed a blade across her chest and fondled her breasts.