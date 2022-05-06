Armed robbers strike Chanel jewellery store in Paris and flee on motorbikes

The robbery took place during the day in the Place Vendome area in central Paris, the site of another high-profile robbery last year.

Video footage on Twitter - which Paris police said was authentic - showed one robber with what appears to be an automatic weapon outside the Chanel shop on Rue de la Paix. Seconds later, three other robbers - dressed in black and wearing helmets - stormed out of the store holding bags and the four sped off on two motorcycles.