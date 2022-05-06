Sun, May 22, 2022

[Sri Lanka] Anti-government protesters vow to bring country to a standstill today

PMD confident services can be maintained

Trade unions affiliated to Opposition political parties vowed to bring the country to a standstill today (06) to pressure the government to resign.

Dismissing a recent statement issued by the Presidential Media Division (PMD) that disruptions would not be allowed, trade union representatives said that water, electricity, banking, schools, free trade zones and other sectors would strike.

Private bus operators too have pledged their support to the ongoing campaign, organisers said. Railway unions have said that they would strike from midnight yesterday (05) for 24 hours.

 JVP trade union activist Mahinda Jayasinghe urged teachers and principals to strike and gather at Borella.

 Organisers said that their first strike on 28 April had unsettled the government. But the action planned for today would be far more effective and after a lapse of several days they would intensify their struggle to oust the rulers on 11 May.

Published : May 06, 2022

By : The Island

