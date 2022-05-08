Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

The device was found on Friday and investigators are looking into whether it was dangerous and whom it was aimed at, a Berlin police spokesman said in response to an enquiry.

Office chief of the Russian media group, Rossiya Segodnya, Sergey Feoktistov, who lives at the property with his wife said they found the device after cleaning up debris from a bottle thrown through the window.

"There was an attack on our building. There have been dozens of cases which we have reported to the police. And the most recent one, you can see, there is a hole in the window that was made by a thrown bottle. So we called the police and they were here very quickly and looked at everything and said everything was fine and drove away. So we then wanted to clean up and get rid of the bits of the bottle and generally clear up the mess from the property. And then my wife found something at the cellar window - if you call it that in German - she found a device which looked a bit strange. It was a canister with tape around it and various cables," Feoktistov said outside the house.