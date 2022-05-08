John Lee wins HK chief executive election

In his political platform, Lee said he will prioritize housing and youth-development issues, vowing to create a competent government and further enhance the city's competitiveness.

Lee announced his bid for the city's top job on April 9, eventually securing 786 nominations from Election Committee members.

He has actively exchanged opinions with various sectors since joining the race. Besides holding numerous meetings with industry leaders, he also invited members of the general public to leave comments online and reached out to communities to listen to the demands of grassroots residents.

The former chief secretary has been in public service for about 45 years. He was appointed secretary for security in 2017 and promoted to chief secretary in June 2021.