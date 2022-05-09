SEA Games opening ceremony to show essence of Vietnam

It will also spread the spirit and message of the SEA Games 31 "For a Stronger Southeast Asia".

In addition to performances of the artists, the event is also expected to impress the audience with light and sound effects created by modern technology.

Promoting Vietnamese culture

According to Trần Đức Cường, a consultant on the history and culture of the 31st SEA Games and President of the Việt Nam Association of Historical Sciences, the organisation board specifically defined the targets of the opening ceremony before staging it.

“As the host of the event, Việt Nam needs to introduce the ASEAN community and the world to the culture and traditions of the country, and at the same time convey the message of the SEA Games 31: For a stronger Southeast Asia,” he said.

The opening ceremony of the 31st SEA Games will be divided into three parts. The first will showcase Việt Nam, with its own culture and identity, as a friendly nation to all countries. The second will demonstrate the strength of the ASEAN community on the world map, and the third will present the solidarity and friendship between Việt Nam and other ASEAN members in an effort to unite and build a strong regional community.

Cường said he strongly believed in the talent of the programme’s director-general artist Trần Ly Ly and the staging crew.

“They are all young but talented and extremely enthusiastic. I believe that the opening and closing ceremony of the 31st SEA Games will create remarkable performances, leaving a strong impression on audiences," he said.