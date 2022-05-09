SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom forge metaverse alliance

SK Telecom said in a statement the two companies will carry out a field test for metaverse operation in Europe before the end of 2022, create contents that work on the virtual world and implement a marketing for metaverse migration in Europe. SK Telecom premiered an international version of its own ifland metaverse platform in March during the Mobile World Congress 2022.



As part of the long-term plan, SK Telecom said the company and Deutsche Telekom are considering establishing a joint venture in Germany, in order to find more European telecommunication partners. Also, Deutsche Telekom is likely to design a virtual space on ifland platform, emulating a German city, under the strategic partnership.



Alongside metaverse, Deutsche Telekom will collaborate with SK Telecom’s sister company SK Square in the field of cybersecurity and mobile app marketplace.



SK Square owns a stake in cybersecurity firm SK Shieldus and app marketplace operator One Store. The companies are looking to join forces with couterparts under the umbrella of Deutsche Telekom for their respective expansion to Europe, according to the company.