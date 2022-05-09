U.S. first lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

"I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine," Biden said during her meeting with Zelenska.

The school is serving as a shelter for 163 displaced Ukrainians, including 47 children, the report said.

Biden, who had been travelling in neighbouring Slovakia, gave flowers to Zelenska, who was making her first public appearance since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, according to a U.S. official.