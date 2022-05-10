Queen Elizabeth misses UK parliament opening over 'mobility problems'

"The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow," the palace said in a statement.
"At Her Majesty's request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, the Prince of Wales will read the Queen's speech on Her Majesty's behalf, with the Duke of Cambridge also in attendance."
Her son and heir Prince Charles, accompanied by his eldest son Prince William, will step in to replace her for the grand set-piece ceremony, in which the monarch sets out the government's agenda.
The state opening of parliament is an event of pomp and pageantry which sees the queen travelling to the assembly in a State Coach, escorted by cavalry in ceremonial uniform, while the Imperial State Crown and other regalia travel ahead in a carriage of their own.
The monarch puts on the Robe of State before leading a procession to the House of Lords, where she sits on a throne and formally opens the new session of parliament, reading a speech outlining the government's legislative plans.
She has missed the occasion twice during her 70-year reign – in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with sons Andrew and Edward, respectively. Prince Charles has attended the opening before, but it is the first time that William, also destined to be a future king, will be officially involved.
Aged 96, Queen Elizabeth II is the world’s oldest monarch.
Published : May 10, 2022
By : Reuters
