Queen Elizabeth misses UK parliament opening over 'mobility problems'

Her son and heir Prince Charles, accompanied by his eldest son Prince William, will step in to replace her for the grand set-piece ceremony, in which the monarch sets out the government's agenda.

The state opening of parliament is an event of pomp and pageantry which sees the queen travelling to the assembly in a State Coach, escorted by cavalry in ceremonial uniform, while the Imperial State Crown and other regalia travel ahead in a carriage of their own.

The monarch puts on the Robe of State before leading a procession to the House of Lords, where she sits on a throne and formally opens the new session of parliament, reading a speech outlining the government's legislative plans.