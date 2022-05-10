‘This is history’: Customers get first look at new Meta retail store

The opening of the Meta store makes tangible what is largely a theoretical future business for the world's largest social media company, which has invested heavily in virtual and augmented reality in a push to build the "metaverse", a term used to describe shared and immersive virtual spaces.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg says the metaverse could be the world's next big computing platform but has warned that it may take about a decade for the company's bet to pay off.

In the meantime, with growth slowing and the company still almost entirely reliant on digital ads for revenue, Meta is cutting back on some of its long-term investments.

Martin Gilliard, head of the Meta Store, didn’t comment on any revenue projections but said they were happy with how their products were being adopted.

He was also silent on the future of the stores but said they were focused on this original location so their developers could learn directly from the customers.

“It was important for us to keep the customer experience core to how we build our products, so it made a lot of sense to put it where we're building our product so we can get that feedback from our customers," Gilliard said.

When asked where the store fits with Meta’s long history as a social media company and its recent rebranding from Facebook, Gilliard said the store represents a move forward.

"I see this as an evolution of what we are kind of continuing to become. If we think about the Internet moving from a desktop to a mobile experience, what we see now is Web 3 and Metaverse experience being created, and we've built products to be part of helping people connect with that," he said.

In addition to promoting its hardware devices to consumers, Meta is increasingly pitching them to businesses. It gave a demonstration at the store of conference calls that can feature a mix of virtual reality avatars and traditional video calling.