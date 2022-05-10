Sun, May 22, 2022

international

‘This is history’: Customers get first look at new Meta retail store

Facebook owner Meta Platforms opened its first physical store on Monday, allowing customers and staff to see and experience its virtual reality headsets and video calling devices.

The store is located at Meta's Reality Labs campus, in the Silicon Valley town of Burlingame, California. The campus is developing the metaverse hardware showcased at the store, including Ray-Ban smart glasses, Portal video-calling devices and Oculus VR headsets.

Thomas Kobayashi, 29, a software founder who works on virtual reality technology in San Francisco, was among the first in line.

"Yeah, this building will be the first like Apple Store. This is history. And we are the first customers. I am so excited about it. I am so proud of it," said Kobayashi, who bought a Meta Quest 2 headset.

The opening began with a ribbon-cutting outside the front door in front of a line of more than 25 people. Organisers let in around 20 people at a time, Reuters reported. Some of those in line were Meta employees.

Inside customers had the opportunity to try out some of the technology.

Frank Saunders, 81, a church organist and psychologist in nearby Foster City, was trying the Meta Quest 2 headset for a virtual fishing trip.

"I was very impressed. First visually, just with the visual experience. The interactivity of it was comfortable. And I was getting sound. I was using a fishing demo and it was delightful,” he told Reuters, adding that he sees potential for virtual reality.

The opening of the Meta store makes tangible what is largely a theoretical future business for the world's largest social media company, which has invested heavily in virtual and augmented reality in a push to build the "metaverse", a term used to describe shared and immersive virtual spaces.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg says the metaverse could be the world's next big computing platform but has warned that it may take about a decade for the company's bet to pay off.

In the meantime, with growth slowing and the company still almost entirely reliant on digital ads for revenue, Meta is cutting back on some of its long-term investments.

Martin Gilliard, head of the Meta Store, didn’t comment on any revenue projections but said they were happy with how their products were being adopted.

He was also silent on the future of the stores but said they were focused on this original location so their developers could learn directly from the customers.

“It was important for us to keep the customer experience core to how we build our products, so it made a lot of sense to put it where we're building our product so we can get that feedback from our customers," Gilliard said.

When asked where the store fits with Meta’s long history as a social media company and its recent rebranding from Facebook, Gilliard said the store represents a move forward.

"I see this as an evolution of what we are kind of continuing to become. If we think about the Internet moving from a desktop to a mobile experience, what we see now is Web 3 and Metaverse experience being created, and we've built products to be part of helping people connect with that," he said.

In addition to promoting its hardware devices to consumers, Meta is increasingly pitching them to businesses. It gave a demonstration at the store of conference calls that can feature a mix of virtual reality avatars and traditional video calling.

Rohingyas sneaking into Bangladesh from India now

Published : May 22, 2022

Malay, not Bahasa Malaysia for Asean use, says Malaysia PM

Published : May 22, 2022

Yoon, Biden agree to strengthen comprehensive strategic alliance

Published : May 22, 2022

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese claims victory in Australian election

Published : May 22, 2022

Australian PM Morrison concedes defeat in election

Published : May 22, 2022

Published : May 10, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart promises to make Bangkok ‘shine like a diamond’ again

Published : May 22, 2022

Suchatvee concedes defeat, hopes Chadchart can ease Bangkok’s floods

Published : May 22, 2022

Chadchart streaking ahead in count as rivals concede defeat

Published : May 22, 2022

Poramet Ngampichet leads vote count for Pattaya mayor poll

Published : May 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.