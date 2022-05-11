Investors keen to see Marcos’ agenda in the first 100 days

Ricafort said, in particular, investors wanted to have an idea of the incoming administration’s policies for the first 100 days.

Among the factors that investors are looking at as key to success for the new president is a credible and competent economic team, as the past two decades have seen, the economist said.

ING senior Philippine economist Nicholas Antonio Mapa said they were hoping the incoming administration would shed light on its plans to grow the economy amid inflationary pressures after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The other factors are policies that promote ESG, or the environment, society and governance, to help attract more investments; efforts to strengthen institutions and the rule of law; a more effective response to the pandemic, and continuation of economic and fiscal reforms.

Ricafort said investors were looking at whether the new administration would focus on economic recovery measures from the pandemic such as the reopening of the economy and the creation of more jobs.

On the domestic front, a key to success is whether the new president would promote greater inclusion and unity among politicians, considering that strong support from lawmakers is needed to pass more reform measures that need legislation.

On Tuesday, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said transition talks between the outgoing Duterte and incoming Marcos Jr administrations have started, just a day after the presidential elections.

“The briefing has begun,” said Dominguez, President Duterte’s chief economic manager.

“So far, so good,” was his reply when asked how the talks were progressing.

Dominguez declined to identify who would compose the economic team of Marcos Jr, who will assume the presidency on July 1 once he is proclaimed the winner.